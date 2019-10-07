ArcticCoin (ARC) Market Cap Reaches $1.04 Million

ArcticCoin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One ArcticCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, ArcticCoin has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. ArcticCoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $1,846.00 worth of ArcticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006911 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ArcticCoin Profile

ArcticCoin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 24th, 2014. ArcticCoin’s total supply is 24,759,842 coins. The official website for ArcticCoin is arcticcoin.org . ArcticCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main and its Facebook page is accessible here

ArcticCoin Coin Trading

ArcticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArcticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArcticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArcticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

