Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) Receives $27.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Arco Platform stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.91. 26,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,476. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.19. Arco Platform has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.85.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arco Platform by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,975,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arco Platform by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after buying an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ThornTree Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,110,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

