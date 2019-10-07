Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Nomura raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $205.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $229.93 and last traded at $227.06, with a volume of 28884469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.01.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.08.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,090 shares of company stock worth $77,691,639 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1,031.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.84 and a 200-day moving average of $201.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

