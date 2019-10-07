Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Nomura raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $205.00. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apple traded as high as $229.93 and last traded at $227.06, with a volume of 28884469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $227.01.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.08.
In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total transaction of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,090 shares of company stock worth $77,691,639 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market cap of $1,031.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.84 and a 200-day moving average of $201.27.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAPL)
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.
