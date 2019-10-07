AppCoins Market Capitalization Tops $3.76 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $3.76 million and $160,186.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, IDEX and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00193624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.01032971 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00029284 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00090975 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

