Apollon (XAP) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 60.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Apollon has a market capitalization of $27,706.00 and $11.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollon has traded 60.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 2,662.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Apollon Coin Profile

Apollon (CRYPTO:XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

