AO World PLC (LON:AO) Receives GBX 141 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AO World PLC (LON:AO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 141 ($1.84).

AO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital raised shares of AO World to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

LON:AO traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 65 ($0.85). 64,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,009. AO World has a one year low of GBX 63.80 ($0.83) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.96). The firm has a market capitalization of $310.66 million and a PE ratio of -17.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

