Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,916 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price target on Antero Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Macquarie upgraded Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Antero Resources from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Antero Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

AR stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,713,610. Antero Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $878.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

