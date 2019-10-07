Analyzing Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) and Amyris (OTCMKTS:AMRS)

Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and Amyris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 241.70 -$30,000.00 N/A N/A Amyris $80.42 million 4.19 -$211.35 million ($2.53) -1.74

Pledge Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amyris.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pledge Petroleum and Amyris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Amyris 0 0 2 0 3.00

Amyris has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 115.91%. Given Amyris’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amyris is more favorable than Pledge Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -22.48, suggesting that its stock price is 2,348% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amyris has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pledge Petroleum and Amyris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pledge Petroleum N/A -541.01% -214.01% Amyris N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Amyris shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Amyris shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amyris beats Pledge Petroleum on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pledge Petroleum Company Profile

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc., an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products. The company delivers its No Compromise products and services in markets, such as specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

