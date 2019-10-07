Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Cloudera (CLDR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) recently:

10/2/2019 – Cloudera was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/25/2019 – Cloudera had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/25/2019 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Cloudera had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Cloudera was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $7.50 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Cloudera had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE CLDR traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.74. 188,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,918,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.31 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 21.07% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 10,260 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $71,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 439,914 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $2,199,570.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,165 shares of company stock valued at $272,716. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1,472.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,740,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,545,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,290 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1,507.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,208,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,836 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 11,796.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,983,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 5,036,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

