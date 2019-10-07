Analysts Set Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Target Price at GBX 508.33

Shares of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 508.33 ($6.64).

PAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “sector performer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 445 ($5.81) in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.92), for a total value of £113,250 ($147,981.18).

Shares of PAG stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 465.20 ($6.08). 335,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,645. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 442.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 442.49. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 482.60 ($6.31). The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41.

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.