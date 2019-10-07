Analysts Set Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) PT at $20.14

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LASR. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nlight in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Nlight in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Nlight in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Nlight by 1,505.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.75. 217,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $553.63 million, a P/E ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 2.17. Nlight has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 million. Nlight had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nlight will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

