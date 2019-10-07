Analysts Set Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) Target Price at $2.22

Shares of Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTR. ValuEngine raised Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Frontier Communications from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim set a $1.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $2.00 price target on Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 81,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45,219 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,273,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 270,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTR traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 456,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Frontier Communications has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $93.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.26. Frontier Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

