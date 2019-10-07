Analysts Set Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) PT at $22.86

Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETRN. UBS Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.00 price objective on Equitrans Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Karam bought 100,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,611,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret K. Dorman bought 7,750 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $124,852.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,423 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,848,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,220,000 after purchasing an additional 265,290 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,495,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,636,000 after purchasing an additional 26,408 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.9% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 6,279,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,777,000 after purchasing an additional 513,255 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,807,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,856,000 after purchasing an additional 199,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 32.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,783,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,870,000 after purchasing an additional 679,080 shares in the last quarter.

ETRN traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,189,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,151. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. Equitrans Midstream has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

