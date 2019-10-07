Analysts Set Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Price Target at $4.24

Shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.24.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETM. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Entercom Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

In other news, insider Richard J. Schmaeling purchased 55,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $200,990.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 69,726 shares of company stock valued at $248,613 over the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 230,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 389,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entercom Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,969. Entercom Communications has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The company has a market cap of $456.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Entercom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

