Analysts Set $11.50 Target Price for Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Shares of Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $11.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Park City Group an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park City Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Park City Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Park City Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Park City Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 47,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Park City Group in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Park City Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 159,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the period. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCYG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.61. 6,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,261. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Park City Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Park City Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in the United States. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution that is used for sourcing products, and enables to screen and choose suppliers; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions, which enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

