Analysts Expect Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) to report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.26). Mustang Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MBIO shares. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Mustang Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of MBIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.03. 113,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.10, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 293.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 117.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,734,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 937,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 493.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 449,853 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

