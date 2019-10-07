Analysts Anticipate SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Post -$0.36 EPS

Equities analysts expect SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) to report ($0.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SI-Bone’s earnings. SI-Bone reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SI-Bone will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SI-Bone.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter. SI-Bone had a negative return on equity of 84.84% and a negative net margin of 46.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIBN. ValuEngine raised SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.77. 2,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a current ratio of 12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a market cap of $417.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59. SI-Bone has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

In other SI-Bone news, major shareholder Skyline Venture Partners V. Lp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott A. Yerby sold 10,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $198,708.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 742,542 shares of company stock worth $13,839,272. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,248,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,120,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,787,000 after acquiring an additional 463,874 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,813,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,249,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SI-Bone by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 222,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

