Analysts Anticipate Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $36.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.76 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NRIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 507.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,554. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $255.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $43.16.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

