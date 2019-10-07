Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.22. Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $542.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.21 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LBRT. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $116,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Staffieri sold 23,341 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $241,579.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

