Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Cerebellum GP LLC

Cerebellum GP LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 82.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Amphenol by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 33.9% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 5.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Amphenol by 8.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Longbow Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 59,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,414. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.29. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

