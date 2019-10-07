Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,894,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,219. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.79% and a negative net margin of 336.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 4,945 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $49,796.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,632.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,194 shares in the company, valued at $7,740,449.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 374.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 866,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after buying an additional 180,938 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,509,000. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

