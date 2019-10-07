American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen set a $10.00 price target on American Outdoor Brands and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

American Outdoor Brands stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. 739,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,886. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.24. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.58 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at $266,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $2,398,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 45.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 80.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 840.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

