American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $16.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE:AEO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,192,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 59.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,462,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,055.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 309.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,282,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 969,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,758,000 after acquiring an additional 567,714 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

