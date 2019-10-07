Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $81.50

Amedeo Air Four Plus Ltd (LON:AA4) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.50 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08), with a volume of 189758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 86.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 82.85.

In other news, insider Robin Hallam purchased 15,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £13,280.96 ($17,353.93).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

