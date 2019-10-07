Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.27

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.27 and traded as high as $39.53. Altus Group shares last traded at $39.35, with a volume of 12,549 shares.

AIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark cut shares of Altus Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -422.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.27.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$153.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Altus Group Ltd will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -645.16%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Courteau sold 41,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.87, for a total transaction of C$1,562,050.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,431,127.82. Also, Director Alex Probyn sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.15, for a total transaction of C$323,817.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,107 shares in the company, valued at C$1,263,032.05.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

