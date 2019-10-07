Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform. The Company’s product consists of Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer offer data preparation, blending and analytics which could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering which allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. Alteryx, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

AYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup set a $153.00 target price on Alteryx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alteryx from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Alteryx from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Alteryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.35.

NYSE AYX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.69. 1,073,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.87. Alteryx has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alteryx will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Dean Stoecker sold 76,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $9,974,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.98, for a total value of $1,533,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,099 shares of company stock valued at $18,613,037. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

