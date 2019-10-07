Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AABA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altaba from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altaba from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altaba from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.
Shares of AABA remained flat at $$19.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Altaba has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94.
Altaba Company Profile
Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.
