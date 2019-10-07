Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AABA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altaba from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altaba from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altaba from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Get Altaba alerts:

Shares of AABA remained flat at $$19.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Altaba has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athanor Capital LP lifted its position in Altaba by 10.9% in the second quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 263,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Altaba by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Altaba in the second quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Altaba by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Altaba by 35.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.