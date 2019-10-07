Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM) (NYSEMKT:AAU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.82 and traded as low as $0.92. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 32,480 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Almaden Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Ixtaca project located in Puebla State, Mexico.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.