Allred Capital Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Allred Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 1.9% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.81 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $162.69 and a 200 day moving average of $177.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

