Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 770,953 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 919% from the previous session’s volume of 75,669 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $4.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. The firm has a market cap of $96.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

