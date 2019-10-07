Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $152.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALGT. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.17.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.61. 68,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,219. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.04. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $98.18 and a 12-month high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.81 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 26.59%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $145,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 40,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $6,288,866.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,889,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,126,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,778 shares of company stock valued at $11,088,089. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 774,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,094,000 after acquiring an additional 133,858 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 989.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 90,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 81,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,613,000 after buying an additional 61,271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 205.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 48,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.