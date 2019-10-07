Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER)’s share price rose 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52, approximately 1,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 533,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

