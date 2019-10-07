ALIS (ALIS) Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, ALIS has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. ALIS has a market capitalization of $775,544.00 and $790.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ALIS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00194188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.01028574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028926 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00091301 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ALIS Token Profile

ALIS’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp

ALIS Token Trading

ALIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.