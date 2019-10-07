Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC reissued an “average” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 487,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,825. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $343.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,278,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,487 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,997,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,334,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 805,896 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,900,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,951,000 after purchasing an additional 799,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,624,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,878,000 after purchasing an additional 777,721 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

