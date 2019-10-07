Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.98

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 641029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALDR shares. Mizuho set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Svb Leerink lowered shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alder Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.94.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.27. Analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $603,504.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $516,301.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,123,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 2,494.2% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 247,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 237,799 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 238,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,230,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $647,000.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The company's lead product candidate is eptinezumab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) inhibiting calcitonin gene-related peptide, which is in the late-stage clinical development for the prevention of migraine.

