Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALB. Vertical Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.55.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.32. 939,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $108.74. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average is $71.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In related news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at $23,383,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris acquired 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Albemarle by 30.8% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,777,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,821,000 after buying an additional 1,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $51,037,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after buying an additional 682,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 51.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,729,000 after buying an additional 420,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 27.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,028,000 after buying an additional 375,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.