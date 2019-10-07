Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Up 5.9%

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s share price shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.13, 726,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,070,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on Akebia Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 75.64%. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 24.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 34,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

