AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ AGMH remained flat at $$16.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.