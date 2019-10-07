AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ AGMH remained flat at $$16.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. AGM Group has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $50.00.
AGM Group Company Profile
