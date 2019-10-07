Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $53.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $56.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii purchased 189,555 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,630,828.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. purchased 26,250 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $499,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,945.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 562,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AERI traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.89. 1,655,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,309. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

