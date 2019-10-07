Adamas Finance Asia (LON:ADAM) Trading Down 9.1%

Adamas Finance Asia Ltd (LON:ADAM)’s stock price was down 9.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33), approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 9,900% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.36).

The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 million and a P/E ratio of -9.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.60.

Adamas Finance Asia Company Profile (LON:ADAM)

Adamas Finance Asia Limited, an investment holding company, invests primarily in unlisted assets in the areas of mining, power generation, telecommunications, and media and technology. The company owns a luxury resort and residential development project in Fujian province, Eastern China; engages in cultivating, processing, and distributing herbs for traditional Chinese medicine; and primarily holds interest in a dolomite magnesium limestone mine in Shanxi, China.

