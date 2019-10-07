Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Shares Down 10.7%

Shares of Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) dropped 10.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), approximately 43,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 6,693% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

The stock has a market cap of $53.96 million and a PE ratio of -7.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 119.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 163.43.

Actual Experience Company Profile (LON:ACT)

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides digital experience quality analytics services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives dat from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard, a user interface to configure users and provide geographical access to the output of the Analytics Cloud.

