ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ACM Research in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ACM Research in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACM Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ ACMR traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.90. 48,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,855. The company has a market capitalization of $198.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of -0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $29.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

