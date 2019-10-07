ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.44). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on ACAD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $60.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

Shares of ACAD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,205. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In related news, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 28,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $1,124,161.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,443. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 177,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 807,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,815,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,304,000 after acquiring an additional 677,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

