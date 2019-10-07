Abjcoin Reaches Market Cap of $66,172.00 (ABJ)

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Abjcoin has a total market capitalization of $66,172.00 and $333.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abjcoin has traded down 20% against the dollar. One Abjcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,164.60 or 2.19575103 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038188 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 40.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Abjcoin Profile

Abjcoin (ABJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,849,382 coins and its circulating supply is 8,849,362 coins. Abjcoin’s official website is abjcoin.org . Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch and its Facebook page is accessible here

