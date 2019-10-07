$814.87 Million in Sales Expected for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) will post $814.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $807.50 million and the highest is $819.30 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH reported sales of $768.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will report full year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.48 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 3.01%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

DLR traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.26. 1,664,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.66. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $130.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 95,857 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth $513,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,615,000 after buying an additional 298,168 shares during the period.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

