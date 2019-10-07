$649.59 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will announce $649.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $670.85 million and the lowest is $642.40 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $598.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.40.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.02. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $164.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

In related news, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $566,839.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 46,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $7,251,943.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,458,744.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,670 shares of company stock worth $10,384,924 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,747,000 after buying an additional 267,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after buying an additional 502,068 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,975,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,209,000 after buying an additional 83,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,204,000 after buying an additional 173,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,890,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,422,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.