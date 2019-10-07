$60.98 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce sales of $60.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,845.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $207.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $236.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $430.15 million, with estimates ranging from $388.26 million to $490.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.69.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.02. 452,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,357. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 289,314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.