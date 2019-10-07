$60.98 Million in Sales Expected for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce sales of $60.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2,845.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $207.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $236.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $430.15 million, with estimates ranging from $388.26 million to $490.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 848.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.69.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.02. 452,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,357. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 496,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,030,000 after acquiring an additional 289,314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

