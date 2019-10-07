3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of DDD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.86. 520,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. 3D Systems has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $934.58 million, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3D Systems will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 823.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in 3D Systems by 144.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in 3D Systems by 63.6% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in 3D Systems by 9,413.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,940 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.