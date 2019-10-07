3,708 Shares in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Purchased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at about $13,188,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at about $907,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at about $9,092,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the second quarter valued at about $70,474,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.56. 32,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.88. L3Harris has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $217.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LHX. Buckingham Research upped their price target on L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on L3Harris to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.79.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Dattilo acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $418,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $12,079,700.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

