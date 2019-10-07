$346.33 Million in Sales Expected for Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will post sales of $346.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.40 million. Fitbit reported sales of $393.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $313.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIT shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson set a $5.80 price objective on Fitbit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fitbit from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fitbit from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of FIT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 7,489,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Fitbit has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,903,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,536,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 417,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fitbit by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

